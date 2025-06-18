ADB's CAREC investment signals shift toward targeted policy impact

18 June 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In a move underscoring its long-term commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable development, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a $650,000 technical assistance grant to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute. This strategic investment—funded through ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund—signals an important step forward in enhancing the region’s economic research, coordination, and policy implementation mechanisms, including in key economies like Azerbaijan.

