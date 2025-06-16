AZAL suspends flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran amid safety concerns

16 June 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the temporary suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran, Azernews reports, citing passenger safety as its top priority.

According to the airline’s Press Service, AZAL is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region and has made the following decisions:

Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku flights will be suspended from June 18 to June 30.

Baku – Tehran – Baku flights will be suspended from June 19 to June 30.

AZAL emphasized that it remains committed to ensuring the highest safety standards and will continue to assess the situation to make informed decisions regarding future flights.