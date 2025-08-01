Boxing Federation Officials discuss future strategies [PHOTOS]

1 August 2025 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) Samir Huseynov and member of the Management Board Rovshan Huseynov have met with coaches of various age group teams and referees, Azernews reports.

The meeting reviewed the competitions the national teams have participated in since the beginning of the year, their results, and upcoming tournaments.

The coaching staff's reports were considered, and it was decided to increase the number of competitions.

The historic success and records of the schoolboy boxers at the European Championship were particularly emphasized. It was announced that to further develop children's boxing, the Azerbaijan Cup among cadets will be held this year.

The discussion also focused on raising referees' international qualifications and their participation in competitions.

Necessary instructions and recommendations were given, emphasizing that the appropriate conditions will be also created to enhance success.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been chosen multiple times to host major boxing events.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, which was the first youth tournament to serve as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the primary qualification event for the London 2012 Olympics.