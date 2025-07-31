Azerbaijan’s economy defies global odds: non-oil sector now 67.8% of GDP

31 July 2025 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

By the end of 2024, Azerbaijan stood tall as a beacon of economic evolution, having successfully implemented 78% of its ambitious 2022–2026 Socio-economic Development Strategy. This milestone is not just a statistic—it is the culmination of thoughtful planning, decisive leadership, and a vision rooted in national resilience.

