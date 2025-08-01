Over 150 kg of marijuana disguised as lettuce seized at Astara customs post [PHOTOS]
A significant quantity of marijuana smuggled from Iran was intercepted by employees of the Astara Customs Department, Azernews reports via the State Customs Committee.
The operation took place at the “South-Astara” customs post, where a truck transporting lettuce from Iran to Russia was subjected to X-ray screening. Suspicious images prompted a more thorough inspection of the cargo.
Following an alert from a trained sniffer dog, customs officers uncovered 152 kilograms and 295 grams of marijuana. The drugs had been carefully wrapped in foil, shaped to resemble lettuce, and concealed within the shipment to evade detection.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the attempted smuggling.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!