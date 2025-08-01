President Ilham Aliyev congratulates the President of Swiss Confederation

1 August 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Swiss Confederation President Karin Keller-Sutter, Azernews reports.

"Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your entire people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations in an atmosphere of friendship and to sustain our fruitful cooperation.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity and well-being to the Swiss Confederation."