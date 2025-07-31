Azerbaijan's gas supply to Syria is guarantee of economic recovery - Envoy

31 July 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

The launch of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Syria via Turkish territory on August 2 marks a historic milestone in bilateral ties between Baku and Damascus, Azernews reports.

Elnur Shahhuseynov, the chargé d'affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus, described the event to Syria’s SANA news agency as a long-anticipated achievement by “two friendly nations.”

The breakthrough follows the official visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara to Baku on July 12, during which he met with President Ilham Aliyev. According to Shahhuseynov, the agreement for gas supply was directly shaped by discussions held between the two leaders.

“This is an important event that will strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized.

He added that under President Ahmed al-Shara’s new administration, Syria is focusing on addressing long-standing economic challenges to accelerate national development and improve living standards.

“Azerbaijani natural gas will play a strategic role in increasing electricity generation capacities, which is a guarantee of future economic recovery,” Shahhuseynov said.