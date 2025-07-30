National Library launches virtual exhibition for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual book exhibition titled "July 30-World Day Against Trafficking in Persons", Azernews reports.
The virtual exhibition will feature official documents, photos, measures to combat human trafficking, Azerbaijan's experience in combating human trafficking, state protection of victims of human trafficking, normative and legal acts on combating human trafficking, etc. related books and materials published in periodicals.
Those who wish to familiarize themselves with the virtual exhibition can use the link.
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is commemorated each year on July 30th. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013 through resolution A/RES/68/192.
The main purpose of this day is to increase awareness about human trafficking and to safeguard and advocate for the rights of victims.
The inaugural official observance took place in 2014.
The origins of the day can be linked to the United States' National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which was established in 2007.
This year's theme, "Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End the Exploitation", highlights a neglected crime: trafficking for forced criminality.
