Azerbaijan making fresh coat of paint on its legal framework in artificial land investment
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law introducing amendments to legislation governing investment activity on artificial land areas in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The changes affect the civil, criminal, and administrative offenses codes, as well as several key laws, including those on information and its protection, state duty, advertising, licenses and permits, the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, and the creation of artificial land areas in the section of the Caspian Sea belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
As part of the amendments, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare proposals, within six months, for improving legal regulations concerning the organization and operation of casino games, taking into account leading international practices, and to submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.
The head of state has also signed a decree ensuring the implementation of the adopted law.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!