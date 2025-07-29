Baku Music Academy presents 'Time of Classics' project [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The opening of a new cultural, educational, and outreach project "Time of Classics" has been held, organized by the Baku Music Academy, Azernews reports.

The artistic director of the project, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and senior lecturer at the academy, Alena Inyakina, emphasized the main goal of the initiative-to make classical music more accessible and understandable to the modern youth of Azerbaijan, telling about its rich heritage through the efforts of young musicologists and performers themselves.

Within the framework of the project, young specialists share fascinating biographies of great composers, reveal the unique features of their work, and accompany the stories with live musical performances. This helps to build a bridge between the past and the present, "bringing to life" academic music and transforming it into accessible and inspiring art for the new generation.

The first event of the project was dedicated to the works of some composers celebrating anniversaries in 2025, such as J.S. Bach, D. Scarlatti, J. Strauss, P. Tchaikovsky, M. Ravel, and P. Bulbuloglu.

Reports on the creative work of these composers were presented, and their music was performed by students of the Baku Music Academy.