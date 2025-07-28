Tabriz–Baku flight route reopens

28 July 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The direct air route between Tabriz and Baku has officially reopened, marking a renewed phase in regional connectivity between Iran and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports via Iranian Telegram Channels.

Tabriz Shahid Madani International Airport has resumed its Tabriz–Baku–Tabriz flights as part of its external flight schedule. This renewed connection is expected to ease travel between the two neighboring countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

“The reopening of this flight will create new opportunities for the development of trade and tourism relations between East Azerbaijan province and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said the head of the Airports of East Azerbaijan province. He noted that the airline can once again play a significant role in enhancing economic and cultural exchange between the regions.