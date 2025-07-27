Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

27 July 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

The price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan saw an increase of 5.46 manat, or $3.2, equivalent to a 0.1 percent rise by the end of this week, Azernews reports.

The weighted average price of an ounce of gold also grew by 60.6 manat, or $35.6, representing a 0.91 percent increase from the previous week, reaching a total of 5,751 manat ($3,380).

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.3 manat, or $0.76, which is a two percent increase. The weighted average cost of silver rose to 66 manat ($38.8), reflecting a 1.5 percent increase, or one manat ($0.59), compared to last week.

The price of platinum per ounce in Azerbaijan declined by 59 manat, or $34.7, a 2.4 percent decrease. However, the weighted average price of platinum increased by 34 manat, or $20, representing a 1.4 percent rise, reaching 2,430 manat ($1,430) compared to the previous week.

Over the course of the week, the cost of palladium per ounce in Azerbaijan fell by 68 manat, or $40, a decrease of 3.2 percent. Nonetheless, the weighted average price of palladium increased by 41.8 manat, or $24.6, a two percent rise, reaching 2,137.7 manat ($1,257).