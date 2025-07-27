Baku Music Academy's students perform at Gabala Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

27 July 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 14th Gabala International Music Festival continues to enchant audiences and visitors with its engaging lineup of concerts, Azernews reports.

On July 26, a chamber music evening took place at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, featuring a lively performance by students from the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The concert was inaugurated by People's Artist and Professor Zahra Guliyeva, who highlighted the Academy's accomplishments.

In her speech, she emphasized that, as the first higher music education institution in the East, the Academy has played a pioneering role in cultivating musical talent recognized worldwide and has significantly contributed to Azerbaijan's national musical heritage.

The performance included contributions from students Aysun Mahmudzade (soprano), Ali Huseynli (piano), Ozcan Jabbari (violin), Rufat Mammadov (percussion), Zarrin Aliyeva (piano), Jalala Ismayilzade (cello), Rashad Abdullayev (flute), Gamar Karimli (violin), Anar Mammadov (percussion), Ilkin Mammadov (saxophone), and Hidayat Sadigbayli (piano), all receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The program featured works by Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Tofig Guliyev, Frangiz Alizade, Hasan Rzayev, and Emil Afrasiyab, alongside pieces by international composers and original compositions created by the Academy's students.