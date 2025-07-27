Cyber Summer School-2025 wraps up [PHOTOS]

27 July 2025 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Cyber Summer School-2025 has wrapped up at Baku Higher Oil School, Azernews reports. The event was organized by Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA).

A video clip was shown first, highlighting the six days of training. Panah Musayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, delivered a speech, stating that participants were taught modern methods of combating cyber threats during the training sessions, and that the “Cyber Summer School” successfully completed its work with high results.

Davud Rustamov, Head of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of the State Security Service, emphasized that defending the country's cybersecurity is associated with a sense of patriotism. He also highlighted that graduates of the summer school annually gain admission to prestigious local and international higher education institutions.

Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, noted that over the six days, participants underwent diverse and effective training, acquiring knowledge in the field of cybersecurity. He also expressed special thanks to the trainers.

Subsequently, AKTA Chairman Pənah Musayev presented certificates of appreciation to Baku Higher Oil School and the National Cybersecurity Center. Additionally, appreciation certificates were awarded to main partner companies-Caspel, CrowdStrike, Caspian Tech, and media partner Patrul.az.

AKTA Executive Director Rauf Jabarov presented certificates of gratitude to sponsors, which included TechPro,Megasec, ESET, Crocusoft, Rabalon, YER.az, Code Academy, B and B Security Alliance, MilliSec, and Aisec Azerbaijan.

The Secretary General of AKTA, Fidan Əhmədova, presented certificates to the trainers, and the winners of the volleyball tournament were awarded prizes.

A total of 130 participants from Azerbaijan and Turkiye took part in the Cyber Summer School 2025. Among them, 57 are members of cyber clubs established at local universities under AKTA's initiative.

The training days continued at Baku Higher Oil School. During the summer school, participants engaged in intensive daily training sessions, practical exercises, meetings with experts, master classes, and a Capture The Flag real-scenario cybersecurity competition. The training was conducted in both Azerbaijani and English, with students divided into Red Team and Blue Team groups working on different scenarios.

Additional events during the summer school included the Cyber Education Forum and master classes by members of the Cyber diaspora.

The main partners of the event are Caspel, Crowdstrike, CaspianTech, Baku Higher Oil School, and sponsors Techgroup, MegaSec, ESET, Crocusoft, and Rabalon.

The CTF competitions were held by the CTF partner YER.az, while the educational competitions were held in partnership with Code Academy and MilliSec.