Italian PM: Recognizing Palestinian State premature without concrete peace process
Despite supporting the idea of a Palestinian state, Italy does not favor recognizing it before a viable process is in place to establish it, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said.
"I support the creation of a Palestinian state, but recognition at this stage would be counterproductive," Meloni stated, Azernews reports.
She emphasized that recognition in the absence of a tangible state undermines long-term peace efforts. “I’ve said this multiple times, including in Parliament, to the Palestinian Authority, and to President Macron. Recognizing something that doesn’t yet exist on paper creates the illusion of a solution, while the real issues remain unresolved,” she added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!