Italian PM: Recognizing Palestinian State premature without concrete peace process

27 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Despite supporting the idea of a Palestinian state, Italy does not favor recognizing it before a viable process is in place to establish it, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said.

"I support the creation of a Palestinian state, but recognition at this stage would be counterproductive," Meloni stated, Azernews reports.

She emphasized that recognition in the absence of a tangible state undermines long-term peace efforts. “I’ve said this multiple times, including in Parliament, to the Palestinian Authority, and to President Macron. Recognizing something that doesn’t yet exist on paper creates the illusion of a solution, while the real issues remain unresolved,” she added.