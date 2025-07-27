Award ceremony held for winners of 5th Yüksəliş competition [PHOTOS]

27 July 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

An award ceremony of the winners of the 5th Yüksəliş competition has taken place at ADA University, Azernews reports.

At the ceremony, the following officials were present: Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the "Yüksəliş" competition, Farah Aliyeva; Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and member of the Organizing Committee of the "Yüksəliş" competition, Anar Alakbarov; Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev; Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli; Rector of ADA University, Hafiz Pashayev; Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, Bahar Muradova; Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center, Maleyka Abbaszadeh; Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the Working Group of the "Yüksəliş" competition, Farhad Hajiyev, as well as experts and winners.

Speakers emphasized that the "Yüksəliş" competition has become a strategic platform for promoting effective governance in the country and fostering a new generation of managers. It was noted that the competition has not only included selection and evaluation stages but has also provided participants with opportunities for practical knowledge and experience, making a significant contribution to their personal and professional development.

At the end of the event, the winners of the fifth "Yüksəliş" competition were awarded diplomas.

It should be noted that the winners will not only have broader opportunities in the field of governance in the upcoming period but will also receive a cash prize of 20,000 AZN and benefit from a one-year individual mentorship program.

The "Yüksəliş" competition was established by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated July 26, 2019.

The order was signed on December 18, 2024, regarding the organization of the fifth "Yüksəliş" competition.