Detaşe-Sabah Violin Ensemble thrills audience at Gabala Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

27 July 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Detaşe-Sabah Violin Ensemble has performed a magnificent concert at Heydar Aliyev Congress Center as part of the 14th Gabala International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

Before the start of the concert, the ensemble's leader, People's Artist and Professor at the Baku Music Academy Zahra Guliyeva spoke about the activities of the ensemble.

Baku Music Academy's Detaşe-Sabah Violin Ensemble has been operating for nearly 20 years. The core of the group consists of members from the Sabah Academy groups.

"Since the composition of the ensemble changes every two to three years as students graduate, we have to start almost from scratch each time. This is, of course, challenging. Unlike symphony and chamber orchestras, the violin ensemble performs without a conductor.

Each participant must feel the breath and sound of others, catch the smallest nuances of the performed piece, and embody them at the level of refined musical perception. This is achieved solely through immense effort," emphasized the ensemble's leader.

The concert featured works by Uzeyir Hajibayli Tofig Guliyev, Gara Garayev, Farhad Badalbayli, U. Mamnadov, as well as compositions by J.S. Bach, N. Rimsky-Korsakov, S. Prokofiev, D. Shostakovich, and other composers.

The second half of the day featured a concert by students of the Baku Music Academy.