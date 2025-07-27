Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament departed for business trip to Geneva [PHOTOS]

27 July 2025 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

During the trip, the Speaker is scheduled to deliver speeches at the events and hold a series of meetings with the heads of delegations.

On July 27, the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Delegation, led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, departed for Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Azernews reports.

