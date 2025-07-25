Erdogan proposes Istanbul as venue for potential Russia–US–Ukraine talks

25 July 2025 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to hold separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to discuss organizing a potential leaders' summit on Ukraine in Istanbul, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan made the remarks while speaking to journalists following the third round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, which took place in Istanbul on July 23.

“It is likely that we will hold talks with Putin and Trump this week and discuss the issue of holding a leaders’ meeting in Istanbul. We will continue our efforts in this direction,” Erdogan stated.

The Turkish leader has consistently positioned his country as a mediator in the ongoing conflict and emphasized Türkiye’s readiness to facilitate dialogue at the highest level.