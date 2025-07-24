Azerbaijan boosts fruit and vegetable exports by over 24% in first half of 2025

24 July 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported 402,396 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $415.75 million in the first six months of 2025. This represents a significant increase compared to the same period last year, when exports totaled 321,898 tons valued at $334.56 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

