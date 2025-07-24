Dream Fest kicks off with global stars lighting up Caspian coast [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The City of Winds has once again been transformed into the ultimate destination for music lovers, as Dream Fest kicks off with a dazzling opening on the sunlit shores of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.

For the second consecutive year, Sea Breeze transforms into the ultimate musical destination, drawing thousands of fans for an unforgettable experience.

The opening night featured mesmerizing performances by some of the most beloved artists.

EMIN, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Brandon Stone, Tunzala Aghayeva, and Merab Amzoevi were just a few of the renowned names who took to the stage and delivered magnificent performances.

Roza Zergerli, AYSEL, and Miri Yusif also brought their own special magic, while Nicole Scherzinger and Aygun Kazimova each brought their own unique sparkle to the Dream Fest stage.

Throughout the night, the charm and wit of hosts Murad Dadashov and Husniya Maharramova shone, their infectious energy ensuring the audience was immersed in the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

But the magic did not there. As the sun set and the night sky stretched above the Sea Breeze Resort, an awe-inspiring light show took center stage.

The festival's program is packed with surprises, including ceremonies that honor legendary figures in music, exclusive red carpet events, and exciting entertainment options for every taste.

One of the highlights of Dream Fest is the annual induction ceremony at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, where iconic stars are immortalized, marking their legacy in a truly unforgettable way.

As the festival continues, visitors can expect even more dazzling moments and spectacular shows.