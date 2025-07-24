President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Uzbekistan

24 July 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On July 24, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulations.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted the role of high-level reciprocal visits in the development of relations between the two countries. In this regard, the Presidents noted the productive discussions and documents signed during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Azerbaijan in early July, along with his participation in the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in the city of Khankendi.

The heads of state expressed their confidence in the successful development of brotherly, friendly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan across all domains in the future. They also discussed the prospects for cooperation on the bilateral agenda.