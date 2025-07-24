Russia respects direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia without mediation
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed its respect for the decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in direct dialogue without Moscow’s mediation.
Azernews reports that this statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
“We respect this choice,” she said. “As before, we remain ready to support the peace process — whether through consultations or by offering a platform for signing an agreement.”
It should be noted that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met on July 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where they discussed various aspects of the Azerbaijan–Armenia interstate normalization agenda.
