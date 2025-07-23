Vagif Poetry Days wraps up in Shusha [PHOTOS]

23 July 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Theatrical performance "The Ruler of Words was shown on July 23 in front of the house of Khan's daughter Natavan in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The event was held as part the Vagif Poetry Days organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry, and the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

The stage director of the play is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, and the scriptwriter is the poet and writer Ilgar Fahmi. The play reflected the attitude of former rulers towards words and poetry, as well as the sensitivities they carried in their souls despite being sovereigns.

Thus, once again, poetry and ghazal melodies have echoed in the land of Garabagh. The ancient Azerbaijani land of Shusha has once more hosted an unforgettable cultural event. With this, the Vagif Poetry Days have come to an end.

On January 14, 1982, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, took part in the ceremonial opening of Molla Panah Vagifs's Mausoleum and the Poetry House in Shusha. During this visit, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev gave instructions to hold the Vagif Poetry Days. Distinguished by its uniqueness in the history of modern Azerbaijani literature, the Vagif Poetry Days were held annually from that time until 1991, beginning in the poet's homeland, Gazakh, and concluding at the enchanting Jidir Duzu in Shusha.

After the heroic victory of the brave Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation, and the Vagif Poetry Days have since been held again in their homeland-Azerbaijan's cultural capital.