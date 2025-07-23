President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for repair of roads in Shamkir - decree

23 July 2025 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the major repair of the Dallar Jayir–Dallar Dashbulag and Gadimqala–Miskinli–Kechili–Khuluf roads in the Shamkir district, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, two million manat ($1.18 million) has been initially allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the major repair of the roads connecting six residential settlements with a total population of 20,000. The funds are drawn from sub-item 1.19.21 of the "Allocation of State Capital Investments (Investment Expenditures) in the 2025 State Budget of Azerbaijan," approved by Presidential Decree No. 445 dated January 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must ensure the financing of the amount specified in this decree.

The Ministry of Economy must include the necessary funds for the continuation of the road reconstruction in the 2026 state budget under capital investment expenditures.

The Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues arising from the decree.