Volvo’s XC60 rises to top as brand’s historic bestseller

23 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Volvo XC60 has officially become the best-selling model in the Swedish automaker’s history, with global sales exceeding 2.7 million units in the first half of this year, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Since its global debut in 2008, the midsize SUV has gained widespread recognition for its blend of safety, quality, and premium driving experience. In 2018, it was named World Car of the Year at the New York Auto Show. Last year alone, the XC60 broke records with 230,853 units sold worldwide.

Susanne Hägglund, head of Volvo’s Global Offer team, reflected on the brand’s legacy:

“Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was an iconic family car. You could spot one in front of almost every house. Today, the XC60 carries that legacy forward — not just as a family car, but as our most successful model of all time.”

Before the XC60, the Volvo 240 was the brand’s flagship family vehicle. It became a landmark in automotive design, known for its crumple zone engineering, spacious interior, and, above all, groundbreaking safety features. Notably, in 1978, it became the world’s first production car to include the Child Booster Cushion, a Volvo innovation that set new standards for child passenger safety.

The XC60 continues that heritage, combining family-friendly practicality with cutting-edge safety. Volvo was the first automaker to introduce standard autonomous emergency braking in 2008. In 2017, the XC60 debuted Oncoming Lane Mitigation, an advanced system that helps drivers avoid collisions with oncoming traffic by gently steering the car back into its lane.

These innovations have earned the XC60 numerous accolades and helped establish it as one of the safest vehicles on the road today, aligning with Volvo’s core mission of delivering personal, sustainable, and safe mobility.

Volvo is not just focused on road safety — it’s equally committed to planetary safety. The company aims to become a fully electric car brand by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2040. Every XC60 sold today is available in a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant, making it a key player in Volvo’s low-emission future.