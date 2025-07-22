Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts Vagif Poetry Days

22 July 2025 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Vagif Poetry Days are once again being held in the city of Shusha on June 22, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by representatives of government institutions as well as renowned figures from the fields of science and culture.

The opening ceremony of the festival took place in the Gazakh district, the birthplace of Molla Panah Vagif, on July 14. The celebration continued in the city of Ganja on July 15 and in the Aghdam district on July 16, culminating on July 23 in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, a variety of programs including poetry readings, book exhibitions, musical performances, scientific conferences, and theatrical productions are being held at historical and cultural sites in Shusha—such as the Molla Panah Vagif museum-mausoleum complex restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Natavan’s house, the Karabakh Hotel, and the Mehmandarov Estate.