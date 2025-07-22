North Korea build new destroyer by October 2026

22 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has announced plans to build a third Choe Hyun-class destroyer, with completion targeted before October 10, 2026 — a date that coincides with the next anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Azernews reports.

The new warship is part of Pyongyang’s ongoing efforts to modernize its naval capabilities and strengthen its maritime presence.

"The latest destroyer, a powerful symbol of Korea’s strength and spirit, represents a major leap in our shipbuilding revolution. It is the proud creation of the unwavering determination, iron will, and exceptional leadership of Comrade Kim Jong-un," said Yun Chee Gor, director of the Nampho Shipyard, during a ceremony marking the launch of the first vessel in the series in April this year.

This upcoming destroyer will follow the same class blueprint, which reportedly combines upgraded radar systems, longer-range missile capabilities, and improved stealth features — although much of the ship’s technical specifications remain classified.

Military analysts suggest that North Korea’s naval buildup may be aimed not only at regional power projection, but also at countering U.S. and South Korean surveillance in the Yellow Sea. The timing — aligned with a major political anniversary — also suggests the project serves both military and propaganda purposes.