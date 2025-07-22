UN Chief calls for urgent acceleration of green energy transition

22 July 2025 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

“This is our moment of opportunity to supercharge the clean energy age,” declared United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in a major climate address delivered today, calling on world leaders to act decisively to accelerate the global shift away from fossil fuels, Azernews reports.

Speaking under the title "A Moment of Opportunity," Guterres outlined the stakes and the solutions in what he described as a pivotal era for humanity. “Energy has shaped humanity’s path—from fire to steam, to the atom. Now, the sun is rising on a clean energy age,” he said.

In a year that saw nearly all new power capacity generated from renewables, global investment in clean energy soared to $2 trillion—outpacing fossil fuel investment by $800 billion. Solar and wind have become the cheapest power sources on Earth, and the clean energy sector is creating jobs, driving economic growth, and reducing dependency on volatile fuel markets.

Yet, Guterres warned, the transition remains uneven and too slow to meet climate goals. "Countries that cling to fossil fuels are not protecting their economies—they are sabotaging them," he said. “They are missing the greatest economic opportunity of the 21st century.”

The UN chief stressed that clean energy also provides energy security. Citing the global fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he pointed to fossil fuels as inherently unstable due to price shocks and geopolitical tensions. "There are no embargoes on sunlight, no price spikes for wind," he added.

To speed up the global energy transition and make it more equitable, Guterres called for urgent action across six key areas:

Stronger national commitments - Governments must submit new climate plans this year—Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)—that align with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. These plans must cover all sectors and emissions. G20 countries, responsible for 80% of global emissions, must lead.

Modern infrastructure - For every dollar spent on renewable generation, only 60 cents go to power grids and storage. Guterres called for parity, saying the energy systems of the 21st century require matching investment in infrastructure.

Meeting rising demand sustainably - As energy demand grows—especially from tech-driven sectors—governments and major corporations must ensure it is met through renewables. Data centers alone could consume as much electricity as Japan by 2030, he noted.

A just transition- Guterres stressed the need to support communities currently dependent on fossil fuel industries and to reform mineral supply chains, which are currently plagued by environmental degradation and labor abuses. Developing countries must move up the value chain.

Trade as a climate tool - Clean energy supply chains must be diversified. Tariffs on renewable technologies must be reduced, and international investment agreements updated to support clean energy deployment.

Finance for the Global South - Africa, home to 60% of the world’s best solar potential, received just 2% of global renewable energy investment last year. The Secretary-General urged multilateral banks to scale up lending, debt relief mechanisms, and fairer risk assessments by credit agencies to unlock private investment.

The path forward - “A new energy era is within reach,” Guterres said, envisioning a future where “cheap, clean, abundant energy powers a world rich in opportunity,” and where access to electricity becomes a universal human right.

He ended his address with a clear call to action: “The technologies exist. The economics are sound. The climate clock is ticking. Let’s seize this moment and supercharge the global energy transition—fairly, quickly, and for all.”