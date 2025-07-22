Sharp drop in Hyundai's U.S. EV exports linked to local manufacturing push

22 July 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle (EV) exports from South Korea to the United States dropped by nearly 90 percent year-on-year during the first five months of 2025, as the company shifts its focus to local production in the U.S., according to data released Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!