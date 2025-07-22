Turkic World film leaders discuss joint ventures and cinema industry growth [PHOTOS]

22 July 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Second Meeting of Film Leaders from the Turkic World has taken place in Feriye Palace in Istanbul, organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Azernews reports.

High-ranking officials from the film sectors of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye participated in the event.

The meeting was conducted based on decisions made at the 40th meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council and aimed to strengthen the role of the film industry in preserving cultural heritage and transmitting it to future generations.

In his opening speech, TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, emphasized the importance of joint efforts to form a shared memory and culture. He noted that cinema is one of the most powerful tools for delivering the rich heritage of Turkish civilization to the world.

Deputy Director-General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency Gurban Primov provided detailed information on the country’s cinema policies, international cooperation efforts, and future plans.

He also informed the participants about the Baku Cinema Breeze Festival and invited them to participate in the event. During his speech, he proposed collaboration in the areas of distribution, dubbing, and animation.

The meeting covered topics such as joint film production, cooperation in film festivals, and the creation of a shared film fund. At the end of the event, a joint protocol was signed by the representatives of the participating countries.

It is worth noting that the meeting was held parallel to the TRT 12 Punto events, Turkiye's largest screenwriting development and joint production platform.

As part of the 12 Punto 2025 framework, a panel discussion titled "New Bridges in Joint Production between Turkiye and the Turkic World" took place, with leaders from official cinema organizations of Turkiye and other Turkic states participating. The panel discussed opportunities for joint production, collaboration platforms, and future prospects.

Panel participants included Gurban Primov, Deputy Director-General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Ulan Adamaliev, Director-General of Film in Kyrgyzstan, Asset Yernazarov, Executive Director of Kazakhfilm, Jumagali Kurmanbek, Chairman of the Kazakh National Cinema Support Center, Shukhratulla Rizayev, Director-General of Cinema in Uzbekistan, Sahysalyh Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Oghuzhan Turkmenfilm Union of Turkmenistan, Birol Guven, Director-General of Cinema at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye, and Faruk Güven, Head of TRT Cinema.

During the discussions, the participants exchanged views on joint projects, organizing training and experience programs, mutual film exchange, and festival cooperation. They shared their experiences and proposed ideas for strengthening mutual collaboration.

As part of the visit, the delegations also toured the TRT pavilion, where they were introduced to modern technological advancements used in television and cinema, as well as the filming and post-production processes.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with several prestigious private film companies in Turkiye.

During these meetings, discussions were held about the technical infrastructure used by the studios, high-quality production capabilities, and prospects for cooperation.

This meeting has been considered an important step towards expanding cooperation in the film industry in the Turkic World and preserving shared cultural values.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.