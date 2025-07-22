President of Azerbaijan Billiards Federation awarded at European Championship

22 July 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Billiards Federation Seymur Mammadov has awarded second place European Championship held in Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Around 15 billiard players from 16 countries participated in the international tournament.

This achievement proves that Azerbaijani billiards is no longer just influential in the region but also holds a strong position on the international level.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF) is the governing body for billiards sports in Azerbaijan.

It is responsible for organizing competitions, promoting billiards, and managing the development of various billiards disciplines such as pool, snooker, and carom.

The federation plays a central role in organizing national championships, training athletes, and ensuring the proper infrastructure for the sport.

The federation is responsible for representing Azerbaijan in international competitions such as the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) events, the World Snooker Tour, and European Billiards competitions.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation also established its academy in order to develop this sport in the country.

The Billiards Academy is fully equipped to ensure high-level training for the national team.

It offers special programs not only for professional athletes but also for those who are new to learning billiards.

The academy is not just a practice and game area; it is also a center where future champions are nurtured and prepared for international competitions.

The main purpose of establishing the academy is to shape billiards culture in Azerbaijan, attract youth to this sport, and develop world-class athletes.