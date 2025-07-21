Azerbaijan approves road tax exemption for foreign trucks in specific rail-connected operations

21 July 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Government of Azerbaijan has approved a new procedure for exempting foreign trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers from road tax under certain transportation conditions, Azernews reports.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and outlines specific exemptions when rail-to-road or road-to-rail cargo transfers take place at designated railway stations in the country, namely Astara and Sharur.

Foreign vehicles are exempt from road tax in the following cases:

When cargo transported by rail within Azerbaijan is transferred to foreign vehicles at the last railway station (Astara or Sharur) and then transported by road to another country via the nearest customs border checkpoint;

When foreign vehicles enter Azerbaijan from a neighboring country via the nearest checkpoint and deliver cargo to the first railway station (Astara or Sharur), where it is then transferred to rail for onward transport.

This regulation applies to both loaded and unloaded foreign vehicles, which must be declared at customs according to the Customs Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

To benefit from the exemption:

The declarant (cargo owner or their legal representative) must submit a notification, relevant transport contracts, and transfer-delivery acts to customs authorities.

When cargo is transferred from rail to road or vice versa, weighing and repacking procedures may be conducted as needed.

All submitted documentation must be entered into the Unified Automated Management System of the customs service.

Before departure from Azerbaijan, customs officials will verify the consistency of all submitted data. If no discrepancies are found, the vehicle will be cleared for exit.

The declarant is legally responsible for fulfilling all obligations outlined in the notification submitted to customs. Any deviation from the stated procedures or obligations may result in penalties under Azerbaijani law.