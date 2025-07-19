Azernews.Az

World Bank highlights Azerbaijan’s progress in judicial digitization and smart infrastructure

19 July 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The next phase of the World Bank’s “Judicial Services and Smart Infrastructure” project in Azerbaijan will focus on deepening digitization, Azernews reports, according to the Bank’s latest progress report.

