“Legends of the Night” racing event electrifies Baku with thrills and speed [PHOTOS]

20 July 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

On July 19, the final round of the “Legends of the Night” karting championship, along with a spectacular drift show, took place at the State Flag Square in Baku. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation in cooperation with Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Caspian Event Organisers, and the Seaside Boulevard Administration.

Twelve professional drivers competed on a specially designed track in compact vehicles that blended classic design with modern technology. The high-intensity race, consisting of 25 laps, created a vibrant and energetic atmosphere for spectators. Adil Akhundov claimed first place, followed by Farid Guliyev in second, and Elvin Khudaverdiyev in third.

As part of the event, the final stage of a karting championship for young drivers aged 12 to 15 was also held. The championship began with test drives at the “Baku City Karting” track from July 12 to 16, where 20 of the most promising young racers were selected. On July 18, the young drivers had the opportunity to experience free practice and qualification runs on a temporary circuit at State Flag Square, simulating real race conditions. Ten finalists emerged from this phase.

The 15-lap final on July 19 turned into a true celebration of motorsport. After an intense and exciting competition, Teymur Rahimov took the top spot, with Rafiq Kazimli and Omar Shahmuradli placing second and third, respectively. All winners were awarded trophies and commemorative gifts.

The evening program featured a stunning drift show, extreme stunt performances with cars and motorcycles, and a motorcycle show that delivered unforgettable excitement and adrenaline to the audience. Headlining the event were world-renowned British stunt driver Terry Grant—holder of more than 20 world records—British freestyle champion Lee Bowers, and professional drift racer Neal Gannon from Ireland.