Hikmet Hajiyev on why Azerbaijan skipped CIS Economic Council meeting in Moscow

20 July 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s absence from the CIS Economic Council meeting was due to a number of objective factors and does not reflect the state of Baku-Moscow relations.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, explained that the non-participation may have been linked to adjustments in the working schedules of delegation members.

“This meeting focused on multilateral cooperation within the CIS and had no bearing on bilateral Azerbaijani-Russian relations,” Hajiyev noted.