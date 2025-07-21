At least 19 dead as Bangladesh Air Force Training Jet crashes

21 July 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school and college campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area on Monday, officials confirmed, Azernews reports.

The F-7 BGI training jet took off at 13:06 local time before crashing into the Milestone School and College, sparking a massive fire and causing extensive damage to buildings. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze as onlookers watched in shock.

Dr. Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, reported that among the injured were children and adults with severe burns. “A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14, and 40, are currently hospitalized,” he said.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes, with one teacher recounting, “When I was picking up my kids and reached the gate, I heard an explosion behind me. Turning back, I saw fire and smoke everywhere.”

The Bangladesh Air Force’s public relations department confirmed the crash, stating the plane lost control shortly after takeoff. The military has pledged a full investigation into the cause.

Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, promising “necessary measures” to assist victims and their families. “The loss suffered by the Air Force, students, parents, teachers, and staff is irreparable,” he said.

This tragedy echoes recent regional aviation disasters, including last month’s devastating crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad, India, which killed 260 people.

Authorities continue rescue and recovery efforts, while investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to this fatal crash.