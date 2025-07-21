Azernews.Az

Monday July 21 2025

Demirli copper mine begins production, marking milestone for Azerbaijan’s mining sector

21 July 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Demirli copper mine begins production, marking milestone for Azerbaijan's mining sector
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Anglo Asian Mining has officially launched production at the Demirli copper mine in Azerbaijan, a move that signals a major step forward in both the company’s expansion plans and the revitalization of the Garabagh economic region, Azernews reports.

