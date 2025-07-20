Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry releases summary video based on last week’s reports [VIDEO]
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has published a summary video compiled from information shared during the past week.
Azernews, citing the ministry’s press service, presents the video:
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!