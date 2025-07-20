Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry releases summary video based on last week’s reports [VIDEO]

20 July 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has published a summary video compiled from information shared during the past week.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!