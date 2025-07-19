President: Azerbaijan is an ecologically friendly country

19 July 2025 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

“We do not use coal, fuel oil to produce electricity. We only use hydropower and natural gas, and also from recent times – solar energy. By the way, our green agenda is very ambitious,” added the head of state.

“As far as our contribution to the global climate agenda, I would say that Azerbaijan is an ecologically friendly country,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.

