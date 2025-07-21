Kremlin acknowledges tension in ties with Azerbaijan, responds to lawsuit threat over AZAL plane

21 July 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has admitted that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are currently going through a difficult phase, though he emphasized that the bilateral partnership rests on a strong foundation and shared interests.

“Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have a solid foundation, but sometimes it happens that these relations go through difficult times, and now is one of those difficult times,” Peskov said, noting that Moscow remains hopeful the current period of tension will pass.

He highlighted that the cooperation between the two countries is “truly mutually beneficial” and stressed the importance of mutual respect.

“It is very important for us that Russians are respected in Azerbaijan. A very large Azerbaijani diaspora lives in Russia. Almost all of the representatives of the diaspora are our law-abiding citizens and enjoy due respect here. Those who violate the laws are held accountable,” he added.

Commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent statement regarding a potential international lawsuit over the crash of an AZAL passenger plane in Russian airspace, Peskov stated: “If Azerbaijan decides to sue Russia in connection with the crash of the AZAL plane, this is their right.”

Note that his remarks come days after President Ilham Aliyev confirmed at the III Shusha Global Media Forum that Azerbaijan is preparing legal action against Russia over the downing of an AZAL plane.