Russian airline begins ticket sales for new Pyongyang-Moscow air route

20 July 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian airline Nordwind has begun selling tickets for flights on the newly authorized direct route between the capitals of North Korea and Russia, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The Russian budget carrier is scheduled to operate its first flight from Moscow to Pyongyang on July 27, with ticket prices starting at 44,600 rubles (US$566.50), the Russian news agency Tass reported Friday.

The new air route follows Russian aviation authorities' recent approval of Nordwind's request last month to operate direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow twice a week.

Tass said the flight will take about eight hours and will be operated by a Boeing 777-200ER, with the first return flight to Moscow expected on July 29.

Currently, North Korea and Russia have direct flights only between Pyongyang and Vladivostok.