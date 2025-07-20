Heatwave to grip Azerbaijan as weather service issues July 21 forecast

20 July 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorological Service has released the weather forecast for Monday, July 21, with temperatures expected to soar across the country, Azernews reports.

According to the report, weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will remain dry throughout the day. Winds from the northwest in the morning will gradually shift to a southeasterly direction by afternoon.

Temperatures in the capital are forecasted to range between 23–28°C at night and 35–40°C during the day, marking one of the hottest days of the summer so far. Atmospheric pressure will increase slightly from 753 mmHg to 756 mmHg, while relative humidity will vary between 65–75% at night and 45–55% during the day.

Elsewhere in the country, most regions will also experience dry conditions. However, brief rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in some mountainous areas during the day. Light fog is likely during the night and early morning hours in higher elevations, accompanied by mild easterly winds.

In lowland regions, nighttime temperatures will range between 22–27°C, climbing to 36–41°C during the day. In mountainous areas, the mercury is expected to hover between 15–20°C at night and reach 28–33°C in the daytime.