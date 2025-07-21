Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan welcomes over 1.2 mln foreign visitors in first half of 2025

21 July 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)
In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan received approximately 1,217,400 foreign visitors and stateless individuals from 178 countries, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

