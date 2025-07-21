Azerbaijan, North Macedonia discuss prospects for energy, trade and investment partnership
The prospects for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia in the fields of energy, trade, and investment were discussed during a recent high-level meeting, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister on his X account.
“As part of our working visit, we met with Afrim Gashi, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia. We noted the strong potential for expanding economic cooperation between our countries,” Jabbarov wrote.
“We discussed opportunities for partnership in energy, trade, and investment,” he added.
The meeting reflects growing interest in strengthening economic ties between Baku and Skopje, particularly in strategic sectors.
Intensifying joint activities in the fields of #trade, #investment, #energy, #tourism, and transport remains a priority on the agenda of our #economic cooperation with North Macedonia.— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 21, 2025
As part of our working visit to North Macedonia, we met with Besar Durmishi, Minister of… pic.twitter.com/LSQ7Twg7PY
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!