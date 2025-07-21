New permit system boosts tourism in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, opens access for foreign visitors

21 July 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

From July 23, 2025, foreign nationals will be allowed to travel to Azerbaijan’s recently liberated territories—including the cities of Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojaly, and Khankendi—either by private vehicle or as part of organized groups, provided they obtain the necessary permits, Azernews reports.

This opportunity applies to visitors staying in Azerbaijan for up to 90 days, as well as those with temporary or permanent residence permits.

According to a joint statement from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Tourism Agency, travelers wishing to visit these areas by private car must apply for permission through the dedicated “Our Road to Garabagh” portal (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az).

The portal supports English and Russian languages and includes fields for foreign visitors to enter passport details. Drivers must familiarize themselves with travel regulations and mine safety information available on the portal, and ensure all passengers are informed as well. Upon entering the liberated territories, visitors are required to stay on designated routes, exercise caution at junctions, and strictly adhere to safety guidelines to avoid landmine risks.

Foreign visitors can also access information on hotels and other accommodations operating in these regions via the portal.

Group tours to the liberated territories will be organized exclusively by tour operators registered with the Tourism Registry.

Furthermore, foreign citizens booking stays at hotels located within these areas will automatically receive the required access permits.

All issued permits will be valid for a period of five days.