Republic Youth Library honors National Press legacy [PHOTOS]

22 July 2025 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A series of materials, including virtual and traditional book exhibitions, have been organized at the Republic Youth Library on the occasion of National Press Day, Azernews reports.

National Press Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on July 22 every year, and it holds a special place in the country’s history as a tribute to the establishment and development of the Azerbaijani press. The date was chosen to honor the publication of the first Azerbaijani newspaper, "Əkinçi" (The Ploughman), which was released on July 22, 1875, by the famous Azerbaijani intellectual and journalist Hasan bay Zardabi.

This was the first newspaper in the Azerbaijani language and marked the beginning of modern journalism in Azerbaijan.

The virtual exhibition presents the full texts of several books on the foundation of freedom of speech and press in Azerbaijan laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, as well as official documents that contributed to the development of modern information technologies, turning the Azerbaijani press into an integral part of the global information network.

The exhibition also highlights the complex and honorable development path of Azerbaijani journalism and the unique features of national journalism.

In the virtual exhibition, more than 30 books are presented, including titles such as "Azerbaijan Newspaper Volumes I-X", "History of Azerbaijani Press", "History of South Azerbaijani Press", "Molla Nasreddin Journal and Ganja Literary Environment", and "Press History and Issues of Journalism".

Moreover, users can access full texts of articles published in newspapers and internet portals like "Xalq Newspaper", "525th Newspaper", "Səs", "İki Sahil", including articles like "The Democratic Press of the Azerbaijan People's Republic Period is a Proud Stage of Our National Journalism", "A Century-Long Chronicle of Azerbaijani History", "A Glimpse at the Yoldaş Newspapers: A Historical Look", and "A New Contribution to the Development of Azerbaijani Press from the President".

The traditional book exhibition held at the library displays more than 60 books available in the library’s collection that discuss the history and development stages of Azerbaijani press, along with a bibliographic overview titled "National Awakening and Progress: The Akinchi of Azerbaijani National Press-150".

The materials prepared for National Press Day have been posted on the official website of the library.