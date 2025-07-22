Opening of Zangezur Corridor could lower freight costs and boost trade appeal, says ABADA GenSec

22 July 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The launch of the Zangazur Corridor has the potential to reduce freight transportation costs and significantly enhance the attractiveness of the route for regional trade, Azernews reports, citing Kenan Gurbanov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA).

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the corridor Gurbanov noted that the Zangezur Corridor is a globally significant project.

"We are all eagerly awaiting its opening. At present, our freight shipments to Europe must pass through either Georgia or Iran, which increases both transportation time and costs. Once the Zangezur Corridor opens, the route will become shorter and transit will take place entirely through Azerbaijani territory,” he said.

Gurbanov noted that in addition to reducing costs, the corridor would make the route more attractive for international freight operators.

Touching on ABADA’s internal goals, Gurbanov stated that the organization aims to surpass 100 large companies using TIR Carnets by the end of the year. Currently, 85 companies are registered under the system.

“Our goal is to involve all Azerbaijani carriers in the TIR Carnet system, which directly contributes to improving service quality We’re also working to expand the geographical footprint of our member companies. That footprint already reaches China, and our next objective is to extend it deeper into Europe,” he said.

Gurbanov also addressed challenges faced by Azerbaijani carriers operating in Iran:

“There are many fines and artificial barriers in Iran, which complicate deep access into the country. Despite this, expanding our freight operations in that direction remains one of our goals,” he concluded.