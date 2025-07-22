President Ilham Aliyev shares post on his social media accounts on National Press Day

22 July 2025 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: “I congratulate you and your colleagues on the anniversary. I am very pleased with the development of Azerbaijani media. I am truly glad that today our media has earned great credibility not only domestically, but also internationally. Khankendi, July 19, 2025. 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day.

