ABADA membership grows by 10% in first half of 2025

22 July 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

The number of members of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) increased by 10% in the first six months of 2025, bringing the total to 174 legal entities and individuals, Azernews reports, citing by ABADA Secretary General Kenan Gurbanov, as he said in a statement to the press.

